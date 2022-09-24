Randy Rogers Band coming to local brewery

Texas country music band also releasing new album, ‘Homecoming’

– The Randy Rogers Band will be performing at Barrelhouse Brewing Company on Oct. 6. The band is “looking back to the past” for its new album Homecoming, which will release on October 14 via Thirty Tigers. Filled with nostalgia, the project launched its first single, “Picture Frames,” in 2021, which became a #1 hit on Texas Country radio. Further previewing the album, new song “Nothing But Love Songs” is now available, and Homecoming is available for preorder here.

Conjuring memories of “first heartbreaks, small towns, and cherished memories,” Homecoming is the Texas band’s ninth studio album and marks its 20-year anniversary. The project is a renaissance for the Randy Rogers Band, keeping the sounds and traditions that have made them beloved over the past two decades and delving into deeply personal topics likely to resonate with audiences around the world.

The band’s latest release, “Nothing But Love Songs,” details the unpleasant experience of being fresh off a breakup and hearing “nothing but love songs” each time you turn on the radio. Written by Randy Rogers with Radney Foster and Jon Randall, the lonesome track accents Rogers’ plaintive words with a fiddle and electric guitar. “This song embodies the sound that created the last two decades of touring for our band,” Rogers said. “Recorded and written with Radney Foster, it’s a return to the origins of the Randy Rogers Band.”

Ten of Homecoming’s 11 songs were co-written by Rogers with assists from co-writers like Parker McCollum, Randy Montana, Jon Randall, and more. The project was produced by Radney Foster, who has previously worked extensively with Randy Rogers Band. Foster produced several of the group’s early albums including Rollercoaster and Just a Matter of Time, making Homecoming a full circle moment. To further go back to their roots, Randy Rogers Band recorded their new album at Dockside Studio in Maurice, LA, and Cedar Creek Recording Studio in Austin, Texas, where they previously worked on several hit records.

“Homecoming is a renaissance orchestrated by Radney Foster,” Rogers explains. “We went back to our roots working with Radney again as well as recording this record at two iconic studios that produced some of our most successful music. Dance with the one that brought you.”

Randy Rogers Band has already had a major year on the road, stopping at festivals including Mile 0 Fest and the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam and opening for George Strait and Willie Nelson for two shows in Austin in May. Currently touring across the country, the group will continue throughout the summer and fall with several shows in their home state of Texas plus stops in cities like San Diego, CA, and Lincoln, NE. See their full list of tour dates here.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Randy Rogers and featuring Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards), the Randy Rogers Band was founded in San Marcos, Texas, and has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to dedicated fans around the nation and beyond.

