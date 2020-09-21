Rankings of top Paso Robles news sites
List of top local media websites
Here is a review of local news sites in Paso Robles and their rankings. The international gold standard for website rankings is the Alexa Rank. Alexa is a global ranking system that utilizes web traffic data to compile a list of the most popular websites. The lower an Alexa rank number, the higher the website’s rank, and the more popular it is. For example, a site with the rank of #1, google.com, has the most visitors on the internet. By the way, rank #2 is youtube.com, and rank #3 is Facebook.com for the United States.
Additional ranking stats available include the total number of news pages indexed by Google, and followers on the top social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Paso Robles Daily News
- pasoroblesdailynews.com
- Alexa Rank – 177,977
- Avg. pageviews per user – 5.6 pages
- Ave. time on website per user – 12:25 min.
- News pages – 25,400
- Facebook followers – 21,867
- Twitter followers – 5,217
- Instagram followers – 3,830
- Daily email subscribers – 6,702
- Monthly pageviews – 528,203
- Ownership: Scott & Beth Brennan, Access Publishing
Paso Robles Press
- pasoroblespress.com
- Alexa Rank – 219,867
- Avg. pageviews per user – 1.3 pages
- Ave. time on website per user – 1:28 min.
- News pages – 2,250
- Facebook followers – 5,506
- Twitter followers – 1,302
- Instagram followers – 529
- Ownership: 13 Stars Media
KPRL – AM Radio
- kprl.com
- Alexa Rank – 1,700,234
- Avg. pageviews per user – 1 page
- Average time on site – n/a
- News pages – 5,150
- Facebook followers – 2,588
- Twitter followers – 311
- Instagram followers – n/a
- Ownership: Kevin Will, Pete Dakin, North County Communications
Additional top-ranking websites in Paso Robles
City of Paso Robles
prcity.com
Alexa Rank – 483,607
Facebook followers – 5,282
Twitter followers – 4,589
Instagram followers – 1,828
Travel Paso
travelpaso.com
Alexa Rank – 1,682,514
Facebook followers – 19,000
Twitter followers – 8,242
Instagram followers – 16,900
Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce
pasorobleschamber.com
Alexa Rank – 2,433,309
Facebook followers – 4,154
Twitter followers – 1,288
Instagram followers – 1,957
Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association
pasoroblesdowntown.org
Alexa Rank – 3,175,891
Facebook followers – 3,200
Twitter followers – 1,730
Instagram followers – n/a