Rankings of top Paso Robles news sites 

Here is a review of local news sites in Paso Robles and their rankings. The international gold standard for website rankings is the Alexa Rank. Alexa is a global ranking system that utilizes web traffic data to compile a list of the most popular websites. The lower an Alexa rank number, the higher the website’s rank, and the more popular it is. For example, a site with the rank of #1, google.com, has the most visitors on the internet. By the way, rank #2 is youtube.com, and rank #3 is Facebook.com for the United States.

Additional ranking stats available include the total number of news pages indexed by Google, and followers on the top social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Paso Robles Daily News

pasoroblesdailynews.com

Alexa Rank – 177,977

Avg. pageviews per user – 5.6 pages

Ave. time on website per user – 12:25 min.

News pages – 25,400

Facebook followers – 21,867

Twitter followers – 5,217

Instagram followers – 3,830

Daily email subscribers – 6,702

Monthly pageviews – 528,203

Ownership: Scott & Beth Brennan, Access Publishing

Paso Robles Press

pasoroblespress.com

Alexa Rank – 219,867

Avg. pageviews per user – 1.3 pages

Ave. time on website per user – 1:28 min.

News pages – 2,250

Facebook followers – 5,506

Twitter followers – 1,302

Instagram followers – 529

Ownership: 13 Stars Media

KPRL – AM Radio

kprl.com

Alexa Rank – 1,700,234

Avg. pageviews per user – 1 page

Average time on site – n/a

News pages – 5,150

Facebook followers – 2,588

Twitter followers – 311

Instagram followers – n/a

Ownership: Kevin Will, Pete Dakin, North County Communications

Additional top-ranking websites in Paso Robles

City of Paso Robles

prcity.com

Alexa Rank – 483,607

Facebook followers – 5,282

Twitter followers – 4,589

Instagram followers – 1,828

Travel Paso

travelpaso.com

Alexa Rank – 1,682,514

Facebook followers – 19,000

Twitter followers – 8,242

Instagram followers – 16,900

Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce

pasorobleschamber.com

Alexa Rank – 2,433,309

Facebook followers – 4,154

Twitter followers – 1,288

Instagram followers – 1,957

Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association

pasoroblesdowntown.org

Alexa Rank – 3,175,891

Facebook followers – 3,200

Twitter followers – 1,730

Instagram followers – n/a

