Rare Porsche stolen from private driveway in Paso Robles

Investigator seeking information

– A 1993 Porsche RS America was stolen from a private driveway in unincorporated Paso Robles on May 14.

Private investigator Marc Hinch of Hinch Investigations is seeking public assistance in locating the collector’s car. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the theft, which occurred on the west side of Mountain Spring Road.

According to Conceptcarz, the average sale price for a 1993 Porsche 911 RS America is $276,139. The stolen Porche is probably worth between $75,000 and $100,000, according to Hinch.

The Porsche, featuring a rare Midnight Blue color, differs from the more common red and white options. It includes several unique features such as the iconic “whale tail” spoiler, subtle “RS” markings, and an “RS America” badge on the rear. The car has been upgraded with leather seats.

“This isn’t just any Porsche,” said Hinch. “The 1993 RS America is a limited-edition performance machine with a rich racing heritage. Its value is significant, and its absence is a devastating loss to the owner.”

Hinch noted two main concerns regarding the stolen vehicle: collectors might target the car, willing to pay a hefty price for this rare gem, or it could be disassembled and sold for parts, with its unique components fetching high prices from Porsche enthusiasts.

Hinch Investigations is currently featuring the Porsche on its social media and website AutoTheftInvestigator.com. They urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen 1993 Porsche RS America to contact them immediately at (408) 461-7714.

