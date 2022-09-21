Rare steel guitar donated to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center auction

Today is the last day to RSVP to fundraising event

– The Dining with the Arts Gala raises critical funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free visual and performing arts program and is set to return live once again on Sept. 30.

The community is invited to enjoy an evening benefit celebrating youth arts for the first time at the historic Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. Tickets include: sparkling wine, Firestone Walker Brewing Company beer, wines from the Central Coast Wine Competition, hors d’oeuvres, and dining in the ballroom with award-winning chef Trish Jacobs of Paso Catering (featuring a menu to include Chef Trish’s “1st Place Paella”).

Guests will also be entertained by music and dance student performances, a silent auction, and an exciting live auction with popular auctioneer Cody Dawson. Making his grand return will be Emcee Leo Castillo, former youth arts foundation board president. Vintage costumes are encouraged.

The live auction will feature many surprises, including a seven-night stay in a private home in Baja, a Traeger BBQ, a speakeasy distillery package, and much more.

The most interesting live auction item is a custom, one-of-a-kind, National Reso-Phonic Guitar, NRP model in “Acid Wash” finish. It reproduces the tone and feel of the original Nationals from the 1930s but with an “artful twist.” Its compact, thin-gauge steel body and light weight make it one of the easiest resonators to simply pick up and play. National’s world-renowned 9.5″ aluminum cone drives this instrument’s sound for unmatched resonance and note projection.

Guests should RSVP by 9/21 to join the fun. The cost to attend is $150 per person, or $1,100/table of eight (including a $100 group discount). Call (805) 392-5076 or email: events@pryoutharts.org to make reservations. Reserve and support online at: https://linktr.ee/dining_with_the_arts.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related