Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 13, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Rare summer storm brings rain to Paso Robles over weekend
  • Follow Us!

Rare summer storm brings rain to Paso Robles over weekend 

Posted: 7:08 am, September 13, 2022 by News Staff

Season rainfall total for Paso Robles at 7.37 inches

Storm brings first measurable rainfall of the season

– Rainclouds swept the North County over the weekend, bringing measurable rain, a rarity for late summer in the area. The rainfall was the far-reaching effect of a tropical storm that hit Baja California Mexico and Southern California. 

Paso Robles recorded .02-inches of rain Saturday morning, the first recorded rainfall for the season.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting a change to a “spring-like” and windy weather pattern this week.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.