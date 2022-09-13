Rare summer storm brings rain to Paso Robles over weekend

Storm brings first measurable rainfall of the season

– Rainclouds swept the North County over the weekend, bringing measurable rain, a rarity for late summer in the area. The rainfall was the far-reaching effect of a tropical storm that hit Baja California Mexico and Southern California.

Paso Robles recorded .02-inches of rain Saturday morning, the first recorded rainfall for the season.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting a change to a “spring-like” and windy weather pattern this week.

SLO County weather forecast: Changing to spring-like weather pattern, windy https://t.co/Ff0Rm6wYUP — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) September 11, 2022

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

