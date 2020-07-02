Ravine Water Park will not open this year, working on improvements for next year

–The Ravine Water Park today announced plans to make enhancements to the water park for the remainder of 2020, “so we’ll shine brighter than ever for opening day in 2021.”

All season passes that have already been purchased are automatically extended for use though the 2021 season and single-day tickets with a 2020 expiration date have also been automatically extended to the end of the 2021 season. In addition, the park is giving each season pass holder two one-day passes for use any day during the 2021 season. There is no need for pass- or ticket-holders to do anything, all the transfers are automatically done.

The decision to not open for the 2020 season is the result of many pass holders expressing concern about attending large gatherings and not having permission from the State of California and San Luis Obispo County to reopen. Along with the recently issued directives from the state including mandatory wearing of masks, strict social distancing in all public areas, reduced guest seating, and limitations on guest entrance, the water park management decided to not reopen for the 2020 season.

An open letter to the public announced: “This is not a decision that came lightly. Ultimately though, we care about our community, and we’ll do our part to get our great State of California back on its feet. We realize that this decision will be disappointing to many guests, but we have made this decision out of an abundance of caution and for the safety, comfort, and well-being of our guests and staff members.”

The Ravine Waterpark, located at 2301 Airport Rd in Paso Robles, is a popular destination for water activities, vacations and events for individuals, families and organizations. Questions can be directed to info@ravinewaterpark.com.

