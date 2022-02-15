Re-create library’s popular program at home with ‘storytime boxes’

Boxes allow patrons to re-create librarian-built, age-appropriate storytime experiences at home

– The Paso Robles City Library has announced the addition of a new collection in the children’s library — storytime boxes. Carefully curated by Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey and storytime superstars Cappy Culver and Frances Glasier to mirror the library’s popular storytime program, these boxes allow patrons to re-create librarian-built, age-appropriate storytime experiences at home.

“With our storytime boxes, we hope to give parents and caregivers the opportunity to engage with their children in a different way,” said Bailey. “We’ve included books, songs, crafts, and activities in each box, plus an early literacy tip with one simple action item that can help strengthen key literacy skills in their children.”

With options for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, as well as children in grade school, storytime boxes will be available in the children’s library for one-week checkouts starting Monday, Feb. 14.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

