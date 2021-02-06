REACH launches new Central Coast Data Center

Center designed to ‘attract investment and spur economic growth’

–The Regional Economic Action Coalition of the Central Coast, or REACH, has launched a new Central Coast Data Center with interactive tools to attract new investment, support business, and stimulate the regional economy.

Available at reachcentralcoast.org/datacenter, the user-friendly resource brings together robust location, demographic, business, and economic data to serve as a primary resource for business recruitment, expansion, and retention.

One key function is the property locator tool powered by GIS Planning Inc.’s ZoomProspector software, which allows businesses making location decisions to view available commercial sites and buildings and research critical demographic, workforce, consumer spending, talent, zoning, and business data within a chosen radius.

“This data center puts valuable business intelligence at your fingertips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said REACH President/CEO Melissa James, “which allows the Central Coast to be open for investment 24-7, too.”

It also powers regional collaboration on economic development, said Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glenn Morris, who also chairs the REACH Practitioner Network, which brings together economic development professionals representing jurisdictions throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties.

“These tools provide a view of our assets and opportunities across the region as a whole, something we’ve never had before and something that will make the Central Coast more competitive in business attraction and job creation efforts,” Morris said.

The data center is being launched with support from San Luis Obispo County as part of the county’s partnership with REACH on implementing REACH 2030, a suite of initiatives aimed at spurring job growth over the next decade.

“As the economy continues to climb out from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, providing tangible resources to help our businesses recover and grow is vital,” said SLO County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynn Compton. “We anticipate this becoming an online nexus for business opportunity and growth.”

“I am laser-focused on helping small businesses get through this challenging time and will continue to work with my colleagues on the Board and community partners like REACH to find ways to support them,” said 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “This Central Coast Data Center is one of many efforts needed to support our economic recovery.”

“Data drives business decisions, and this toolset provides access to a wealth of information we’ve lacked in the past,” said Paso Robles Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan. “This highly granular data gives you the ability to take a bird’s eye view of the Central Coast or drill down into specific neighborhoods and blocks. It’s a game-changer.”

REACH is an economic impact organization created to build a resilient, inclusive Central Coast economy through collaboration, innovation, and action. REACH serves the Central Coast Region, including SLO and Santa Barbara Counties. For more information, visit www.reachcentralcoast.org

