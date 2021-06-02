Read, ‘The Devil and the Dark Water’ with the Paso Robles Library

Indonesia is library book group’s next summer reading program stop

–Join the library book group’s zoom discussion of The Devil and the Dark Water by Stuart Turton on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 7-8 p.m., and continue this year’s Summer Reading Program, “Reading Colors Your World.”

“This month we visit Indonesia and the high seas!” says Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen. It’s 1634 and Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective, is being transported from Indonesia to Amsterdam to be executed for a crime he may, or may not, have committed. But no sooner are they out to sea than devilry begins to blight the voyage. Could a demon be responsible for their misfortunes?

The title is available in print and audio through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related