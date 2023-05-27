Read ‘The Soul of an Octopus’ with the library this June

Naturalist takes readers on an immersive journey to learn about these intelligent creatures

– The Paso Robles City Library has selected “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery as its featured book for the month of June.

In “The Soul of an Octopus,” Montgomery, a renowned naturalist, takes readers on a unique journey as she immerses herself in the lives of octopuses. From New England aquarium tanks to the vibrant reefs of French Polynesia and the depths of the Gulf of Mexico, Montgomery befriends octopuses with distinct personalities, sharing her experiences and insights along the way.

Through her engaging storytelling, Montgomery highlights the growing appreciation for these mollusks and their ability to teach us about the meeting of two vastly different minds. The book provides a thought-provoking exploration of the profound connections that can be forged between humans and one of the ocean’s most enigmatic creatures.

Readers are invited to discuss the book on Wednesday, June 21 in the Library Conference Room. Registration is required for each participant.

For more information and to register, click here.

