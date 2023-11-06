Real estate office donating cancer care packages

Packages ‘designed to bring comfort and happiness to individuals facing the challenges of cancer’

– The Templeton Re/Max Success office is supporting the community by donating cancer care packages through its Success Charities program. “Project Hope,” launched in 2023, is specifically designed to bring comfort and happiness to individuals facing the challenges of cancer.

Re/Max Success and its agents are actively involved in community service through Success Charities, a 501c3 organization established by the broker and agents. Realtors are making a difference by contributing a portion of every sales transaction to Success Charities, a gesture that Owner/Broker Elissa Williams matches. Furthermore, local businesses have stepped up to support the organization, enabling Success Charities to reach more individuals in the community year-round.

“In 2023, one of our goals was to bring comfort and happiness to those who need it most. This year we were honored to introduce Project Hope, our Cancer Care Packages, specially designed to provide support and brighten the lives of individuals battling cancer. Cancer can be a challenging journey, both physically and emotionally, but Success Charities is dedicated to making it a little easier,” said Success Charities Board Member Rebecca Repetto.

The care packages have been carefully curated to provide practical essentials and brighten the lives of cancer patients. These packages include items such as cell phone chargers, Grub Hub gift certificates, activity books, custom totes, soothing lotions, socks, snacks, and more. Special totes for children have also been created, featuring stuffed animals, activity books, and games.

If you know someone who is currently battling cancer and could benefit from a Cancer Care Package, Success Charities encourages you to reach out for support and a package filled with hope, comfort, and love.

To nominate someone battling cancer for a care package, email info@successcharities.org or go to www.successcharities.org.

