Recent rainfall brings season total to 28.8 inches

Additional rainfall in the forecast today

– Paso Robles measured .02-inches of rainfall this morning over the past 24 hours, and .07-inches yesterday, bringing the current season rainfall total for Paso Robles to 28.80 inches.

Additional rainfall is in the forecast today. Weather underground is predicting up to .27-inches of rainfall throughout the day and an additional chance of trace amounts of rainfall tomorrow.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 14.28 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 95% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 69% capacity as of Tuesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.