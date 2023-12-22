Recent storms bring rainfall season total in Paso Robles to 5.62-inches

Clear skies in the forecast

– Paso Robles measured .36-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 5.62 inches. Weather Underground is predicting trace amounts of rain today in Paso Robles. Sunny skies are expected to return with dry weather starting Saturday through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

