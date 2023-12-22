Paso Robles News|Friday, December 22, 2023
Recent storms bring rainfall season total in Paso Robles to 5.62-inches 

Posted: 7:28 am, December 22, 2023 by News Staff

sunshine paso roblesClear skies in the forecast

– Paso Robles measured .36-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 5.62 inches. Weather Underground is predicting trace amounts of rain today in Paso Robles. Sunny skies are expected to return with dry weather starting Saturday through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Comments

