Record-breaking amount of scholarships awarded to Cuesta students

Total number of scholarships represented a 22-percent increase from last year, highest amount in college history

– For the 2022-23 academic year, donors helped to award 527 scholarships to 409 Cuesta College students totaling $437,935 – a 22-percent increase from last year and the highest amount in college history.

To honor donors and student recipients, the Cuesta College Foundation is hosting an in-person celebration at the San Luis Obispo Campus today at 10 a.m. in Room 5401.

“This is a special tradition of gathering students and donors together and we are thrilled that we are again in person,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “This event is an opportunity to connect students with their scholarship donors, to learn their history and connection to Cuesta College, and for donors to hear about the student’s aspirations and future goals.”

Scholarship honorees are current students at Cuesta College, incoming transfers, and high school students attending the Fall 2022 semester. Many students receive more than one scholarship for tuition, books, and other expenses.

The guest speaker for the event is Vicki Abrisz Ryal, representing the Harry K. Wolf Scholarship Endowment. The student speakers are:

Shaunice Barragan, recipient of the:

– Patrick A. Walsh Memorial Scholarship

– Peter A. LaDochy Endowed Scholarship

Tanner Fry, recipient of the:

– Anna Adams-Gohler Endowment

– Burt W. and Virginia Polin Nursing Endowed Scholarship

– Coombs Nursing Scholarship

– Jeanne L. and Ellery J. Conley Nursing Scholarship

– Thomas B. and Margarethe T. Friedman Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarships awarded do not include the Cuesta College Promise Scholarship, made possible by a donation by the Charles and Leeta Dovica Family trust which offers two years of fee-free education to San Luis Obispo County high school graduates. During the 2021-22 academic year, a record-breaking 1,285 students received the promise scholarship totaling $469,669 in fees.

In addition to scholarships and the promise scholarship, every Cuesta College student, regardless of income, is eligible for financial assistance and emergency funds to support college enrollment. Last year, the financial aid office delivered over $10 million in student aid from pandemic-related funds.

The Cuesta College Foundation assists and supports Cuesta College in attaining educational, scientific, and cultural goals and fulfilling its community service mission. It raises funds year-round, providing support for student scholarships, equipment, programs, and projects for student success.

“The foundation continues to grow thanks to many generous community members,” said Grigger Jones, president of the Cuesta College Foundation Board of Directors. “We are proud to steward gifts that support the outstanding work done to provide quality and accessible higher education to San Luis Obispo County.”

Last year, the foundation delivered over $1.8 million in support of various programs and scholarships. Get in touch with the foundation office at (805) 546-3279 for information on how to support Cuesta College students and help them build their futures.

