Recreation department, library release directory of summer activities

Classes, camps, activities offered in Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Recreation Services Department and Paso Robles City Library have collaborated to create an online directory, “Summer in the City,” to assist residents in finding a wide array of engaging events, classes, and activities. This partnership aims to centralize information and simplify summer planning for community members.

Activities at the library include adult classes and events, family events, story times, as well as a summer reading challenge. Activities with the recreation department include adult classes, youth classes, and camps, plus summer aquatics and concerts in the park. The recreation department offers scholarships for youth and seniors for all activities.

To explore the opportunities and begin planning a memorable summer, residents are invited to visit the “Summer in the City” online directory here.

