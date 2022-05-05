Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 5, 2022
Recreation services hosting ‘Super Summer Sign Up Party’ Saturday 

Posted: 7:30 am, May 5, 2022

Event happening Saturday, May 7 at Centennial Park

– Save the date and join the City of Paso Robles Recreation Services team for advance swim lesson registration and summer recreation camp/class sign-ups on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive).

During this special registration day, city aquatics staff will be available to answer questions and help parents select the perfect swim lessons for their children. Four swim lesson sessions are planned with lessons available at both Centennial and Municipal Pools for children six months and older.

To view the swim lesson flyer and other aquatic activities planned for Centennial and Municipal pools this summer, visit prcity.com/aquatics. Online registration for all summer swim lessons will begin on Monday, May 9 at prcity.com/recreationonline.

While waiting to register for lessons, classes and camps on Saturday, May 7, families are invited to enjoy a complimentary icy treat from Paradise Shaved Ice and free balloon artistry from Princess Ariel of A Dream Party courtesy of the Paso Robles REC Foundation.

An interactive summer Activity Guide featuring summer classes and camps for children and teens offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services will be posted at prcity.com/recreation on Friday, May 6.

For more information visit: https://www.prcity.com/278/Aquatics.

