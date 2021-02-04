Recreation services to offer new art classes for children

–Paso Robles Recreation Services will partner with local art instructor Mindy Dierks to present a new series of art classes at Centennial Park for children ages five through eight. Art Park: Let’s Begin with Drawing is a six-week class designed to help students discover that basic shapes are in everything they see. The class will build on this concept with weekly lessons focusing on new skills including how to add backgrounds, use organic shapes, create contour lines, three-dimensional drawing techniques, and more. Students will complete several projects including a self-portrait and a cartoon-style rabbit. Classes will happen in the Centennial Park courtyard from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, February 22 through March 29 for children ages five and six and Tuesdays, February 23 through March 30 for ages seven and eight.

Dierks has taught art classes to local children for the past decade for many local nonprofits and the Paso Robles School District’s art docent program. “Children learn so much from the process of creating art,” says Dierks. “This class will help inspire children to create while giving them confidence to learn new techniques. By the end of this class, parents will notice a difference in their child’s ability to put ideas and shapes together for a complete piece of art.”

Advance registration is strongly encouraged as each class is limited to twelve participants. Registration is available through Saturday, February 20 at prcity.com/recreationonline by searching “Art Park.” The registration fee is $100 per child and includes all of the supplies needed for the class. Need-based scholarships are available through Paso Robles Recreation Services with more information available under the “Activities & Classes” section at prcity.com/recreation. This class follows all current state and local safety guidelines for COVID-19.

For additional information about Art Park classes, student scholarships, and other Recreation Services class offerings, please visit the Paso Robles Recreation Services home page, call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

Share this post!

email

Related