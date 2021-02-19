Red Cross has urgent need for volunteers to help in community

San Luis Obispo County sees increased need for emergency support during COVID-19

–Nearly two months into the new year, the American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast, serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, is asking the community to consider helping people in need as a volunteer with the Red Cross.

During the coronavirus pandemic, families continue to depend on local volunteers every day for emergency support, including home fires and emergency communications for military families.

“Just knowing that someone is there to lend a helping hand during these trying times provides a light of hope for our neighbors,” said Tony Briggs, executive director of the Pacific Coast Chapter. “Please join us by resolving to help as a Red Cross volunteer and ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

How to help

The need for volunteers is constant, and everyone’s well-being is our top priority as we work with public health officials to safely deliver services during COVID-19. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more, including our most-needed positions:

Disaster response volunteers: Most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes are local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance, and information to help families begin to recover.

Volunteer from home (virtual positions): Help from the comfort of your own home through a wide range of virtual opportunities, including writing, finance, logistics, planning and IT.

Anyone ready to get involved can join the Red Cross for a Virtual Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Monday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. This Volunteer Fair is ideal for community members who are new to Red Cross and want to learn more about who they are, what they do, and how locals can join their mission in preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies. Sign up at redcross.org/PacificCoastVolunteer.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40-percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

