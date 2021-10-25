Red Cross opens shelter for residents threatened by debris flow

Evacuation center located at Santa Barbara Community College Wake Campus

– The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast has opened an evacuation center for residents impacted by potential debris flow and flooding at Santa Barbara Community College (Wake Campus), 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. Volunteers will be on hand to provide shelter, meals, water, hygiene items, and comfort for families affected by the evacuations, as well as provide a gathering place for residents to wait and receive important updates.

“We know that recent wildfires have made our community more vulnerable to landslides and flooding,” said Red Cross Executive Director Tony Briggs, “Our volunteer team is prepared to shelter and care for the community.”

Additional volunteers and locations are on alert and ready to respond throughout the region as severe weather continues to move through the area. The Red Cross is working closely with government and community partners to provide relief and comfort for anyone affected by evacuations.

Get prepared:

The Red Cross wants residents to be ready for disasters big and small, including landslides and flooding. Follow a few safety tips to prepare for, respond to, and recover from severe winter weather:

Create and practice an evacuation plan for your family or business.

Assemble and maintain an emergency preparedness kit.

Watch the patterns of storm water drainage on slopes near your home.

Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

Before re-entering your home, look outside for loose powerlines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, or other damage.

Find these and more flood or landslide safety tips online at redcross.org, or download the Red Cross Emergency App, free for smartphones and tablets.

How to help:

You can help people affected by disasters like landslides, wildfires, and countless others by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

