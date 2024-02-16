Red Scooter Deli opens second location

Soft opening for Red Scooter Deli on 6th is scheduled for March 1

– Red Scooter Deli has announced the opening of its second location at 711 6th Street, Paso Robles, situated adjacent to The Pet Center. The soft opening for Red Scooter Deli on 6th is scheduled for March 1.

The new space will offer patrons a complete menu featuring breakfast and lunch options, along with an array of beverages including espresso, smoothies, and a newly introduced juice bar. The establishment boasts patio seating, complimentary parking, extended operating hours, and space for future expansion.

In a bid to enhance customer convenience, Red Scooter Deli is streamlining its online ordering system for both takeout and delivery services at the new location. Simultaneously, the original Red Scooter Deli spot at 1102 Pine Street is set to undergo a revitalization process. The revamped space will continue to offer walk-in, call-in, and patio seating choices, along with an expanded grab-and-go selection. The new offerings include local breads, fruits, vegetables, house-made salads, sauces, and more, catering to the needs of the downtown community.

Expressing gratitude for 14 years of unwavering support, Red Scooter Deli says it remains dedicated to its motto, “always local, always fresh, the deli that delivers.” For further information and updates, visit www.redscooterdeli.com or follow @redscooterdeli on Instagram.

