Red Soles Winery listed for sale 

Winery and vineyard property listed for $12,995,000

– Red Soles Winery, a vineyard estate covering 91+ acres, is currently listed for sale in Paso Robles. The property, located adjacent to Niner Wine, consists of 80 vineyard acres with average yields of five to six tons per acre. Grapes harvested from this vineyard fetch prices ranging from $2,500 to $3,300 per ton. The sale includes a 1,500 sq. ft. tasting room building with a 780 sq. ft. crush pad, a 680 sq. ft. patio, and five wells. The permit allows for distilled spirits, industry events, and unadvertised gatherings of up to 50 people.

The winery is permitted for an annual production of 5,000 cases and has a practical capacity of approximately 2,000 cases. Additionally, there is a 2,088 sq. ft. barrel storage building with a finished office space.

The main residence, built in 2003, has a Mediterranean style and offers 3 beds and 3 baths within its 4,050 sq. ft. The house features an open living room, dining room, kitchen, and den. The guest residence, built in 2001, spans 1,688 sq. ft. and includes 3 beds and 2 baths. Both residences exhibit high-quality construction and architectural elements such as vaulted ceilings, solid wood doors, and arched doorways.

The seller, Randy Philips, holds a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has a background in high-tech telecommunications and networking. Philips describes the combination of his passion for wines and the opportunity to grow exceptional grapes as rewarding. The property offers a chance to establish a wine brand and fulfill wine country aspirations in Paso Robles. The property is currently listed at $12,995,000.

Listing link: https://matrix.crmls.org/matrix/shared/QrZ0HxgFMVHd/3130OakdaleRoad

