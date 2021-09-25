Redwings Horse Sanctuary holds grand opening event in Paso Robles

New permanent sanctuary open at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles

– On Sunday, Sept. 19, Redwings Horse Sanctuary held the grand opening and 30th anniversary celebration for their new permanent sanctuary at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. A sold out crowd of 300 people had a chance to walk through the barns and meet some of the horses, enjoy a barbecue lunch from Co-Host Cass Winery, sip on wine from Back Roads Wineries Cass, Defiance and Demeter, plus beer from Firestone Walker Brewing. They listened and danced to music from Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band, enjoyed Paradise Shaved Ice, and then supported the mission of Redwings by bidding on both silent and live auction items.

An official ribbon cutting was presided over by Jeff Railsback from the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, and Kelley Abbas from Assemblyman Cunningham’s office presented Redwings with a certificate recognizing the nonprofit for 30 years of service as an equine rescue.

It was an exciting day for Redwings Horse Sanctuary and they extend a heartfelt thank you to Paso Robles and SLO County for all the support for the equines. Redwings offers guided public tours by appointment, has volunteer opportunities, educational outreach programs and an active adoption program. Learn more about the nonprofit horse rescue and sanctuary at www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org, or call the office at (805) 237-3751.

