Redwings Horse Sanctuary hosting ‘Share the Love’ fundraiser 

– In February, Redwings Horse Sanctuary is hosting “Share the Love For Redwings.” Participating businesses in downtown Paso will have cards in their front window and table tent cards inside the store or restaurant near the counter or register.

The idea is to “tell a friend” why Redwings deserves support while sipping coffee, wine tasting, having lunch, ice cream, shopping, getting a massage, or enjoying any of the other amenities Paso Robles has to offer. Take a photo of you and your friend(s) “Sharing the Love,” then tag the business and Redwings on Instagram to be eligible to win a prize.

Redwings rescues abused, abandoned, and neglected equines then rehabilitates and re-trains them for new adoptive homes. If the horse is not eligible for adoption due to injury, chronic health conditions, or old age, it can have a permanent sanctuary at Redwings. They offer guided public tours by appointment, as well as volunteer opportunities, and are open to the public Tuesday through Saturday at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. School groups and service groups are welcome for educational tours and a sanctuary experience.

The nonprofit will be posting a list of participating businesses supporting the event on their website and tagging them on social media. If any local businesses would like to be involved, call (805) 237-3751. This event is not restricted to Paso Robles.

