Redwings Horse Sanctuary makes ‘The Giving List’

List sent out yearly to engage greater numbers of existing and new donors for local nonprofits

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Paso Robles has announced that the horse rescue is part of the November launch of the 2022 Santa Barbara Edition of “The Giving List.”

The Giving List is an organization that works to join selected nonprofits with philanthropists in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Barbara. The Giving List includes physical books that are distributed by mail (55,000 in Santa Barbara county) as well as through their website, and social media, and is designed to engage greater numbers of existing and new donors.

The public can read the Redwings’ story online to learn about their efforts and why they’re joining forces with over 50 key nonprofits in this community. Find Redwings online in The Giving List under the heading “Animal Instincts.” Go to www.TheGivingList.com/SB, or, access on social media @TheGivingList.

Redwings is located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles and is open Tuesday-Saturday for guided public tours, educational outreach and volunteer opportunities. For more information about the sanctuary, call them at (805) 237-3751 or visit www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

For more information about The Giving List, click here.

