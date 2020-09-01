Redwings Horse Sanctuary moving to Paso Robles, launches fundraising campaign

–Redwings Horse Sanctuary, an accredited 501(c)3 non-profit horse rescue, is coming to town, and, making its permanent home in Paso Robles. Redwings is seeking donations towards this major year-long fundraising campaign to achieve the goal of a “forever sanctuary,” and to help continue caring for these amazing animals. Redwings rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes equines, from burros to retired racing thoroughbreds.

Redwings was founded in Carmel, California in 1991 and relocated to Lockwood, CA in 2000. Thanks to a generous trust bequest, Redwings was able to purchase a 141-acre property on Union Road in Paso Robles in 2015 to begin the dream of building a permanent home for abused, abandoned and neglected equines.

Redwings is launching a one-year major capital campaign called, “Paso, Here we Come!” starting Sept. 30, 2020 to raise money to finish building the ranch facility, and to continue providing for the horses in their care. Redwings offers guided public tours, community volunteer opportunities with the horses, horse sponsorship, and a vibrant foster-to-adopt program. The new permanent location will allow for increased educational outreach to local schools, and the potential to build a future horse therapy program.

There are seven specific Donor and Sponsorship Level opportunities, from Bronze to Palladium, including: the purchase of commemorative brick pavers, horse silhouettes engraved with the name of your choice on an outdoor donor wall, pasture naming, banners displayed on the arena, even sponsoring a signature building. Donations and sponsorships may also be customized to individual or corporate specifications. All donations are welcomed.

For further information, or, to donate, contact Redwings Horse Sanctuary, 831-386-0135, or go to www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org/donate. Follow Redwings on Facebook or, on Instagram: @redwingshorses.

