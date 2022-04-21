Redwings Horse Sanctuary to benefit from Thacher Winery derby party

Winery’s Kentucky Derby event happening May 7

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a local nonprofit Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, is taking part in the Thacher Winery Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m. Redwings, along with Must Charities, is a charitable beneficiary to part of the proceeds from the day’s event.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has a direct link to the world of horse racing. Redwings operates a separate program as an Accredited Aftercare Facility with CARMA (California Retirement Management Account) and TAA (Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance) for retired California racing thoroughbreds. Race owners and trainers put money aside for their horse’s retirement, then Redwings helps to retrain some of these off-track thoroughbreds for a second career as a sport horse or trail riding horse. These beautiful horses make up the majority of available riding prospects in Redwings signature Adoption Program.

Redwings will be in attendance during Thacher Derby Day on May 7 and they are bringing their ambassador horses, Primo and Little Bit. Wear a creative hat, watch the Derby live in the 101-year-old KR Barn, enjoy some Southern cooking and learn more about our public tours, volunteer opportunities, and educational outreach from the Redwings staff. Tickets for the Kentucky Derby Event are available online at www.thacherwinery.com.

You can learn more about Redwings Horse Sanctuary at www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org, or call the office at (805) 237-3751.

