Regional issue impacting Verizon 911 calls 

Calls are being automatically routed to sheriff’s dispatch center on seven-digit lines

– On Sunday night, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Verizon Wireless of a regional issue with the 911 service for Verizon subscribers that is impacting all of San Luis Obispo County. At this time, Verizon is reportedly working to correct its issue.

The calls are being automatically routed to the sheriff’s dispatch center on seven-digit lines. As a result, callers should be aware that they must provide dispatch with the location of the emergency and the phone number from which they are calling as they will not be able to receive that information automatically.

At no time has there been an interruption of the 911 system. All calls are going through. And there have been no reported delays, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no estimate at this time as to when the issue will be repaired. Updates will be posted.

 

 

