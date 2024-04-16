Regional leaders convene to present inaugural State of the County

Event held last week in San Luis Obispo

– County leaders convened last Thursday at Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo to present the county’s inaugural State of the County event. Addressing many topics, officials outlined strategies for addressing a nearly $20 million budget deficit and initiatives aimed at tackling homelessness within the community.

The event served as a platform for county leaders to highlight numerous projects aimed at enhancing services for residents. Supervisors, alongside the acting county administrative officer and a panel of stakeholders from various economic interests, discussed the region’s impending challenges and outlined ongoing and future initiatives designed to position the county favorably in addressing them.

A key focus was on nearly a dozen capital projects completed since the onset of the pandemic, with additional projects slated for construction in the coming year. The county also detailed collaborative efforts with local cities and support agencies, resulting in the creation of nearly a dozen new housing options for individuals experiencing homelessness.

One notable success highlighted was the Cabins for Change project in Grover Beach, a partnership between the county, the City of Grover Beach, the Five Cities Homeless Coalition, and private businesses. The 20-bed facility has provided housing for approximately 90 unhoused individuals, offering a transition to more permanent solutions. Similar successful projects have been implemented in Paso Robles and Templeton, alleviating homelessness for hundreds of individuals.

Looking ahead, plans are underway for additional transitionary housing projects in San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo, and Paso Robles, including an expansion of 30 beds in Grover Beach in 2024, with further projects slated for 2025 in other communities.

“With cities working together with the county and our partner agencies, we are moving the needle on homelessness and advancing our five-year-strategic plan to address homelessness. We feel confident we won’t look like so many cities in the state,” said Acting County Administrative Officer Rebecca Cambell.

“We sometimes don’t share the victories and what makes headlines are the stumbles, but the County of San Luis Obispo has worked hard with partner agencies and together we are not only changing lives but improving the quality of life for all residents in the county,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

“We are getting the unhoused out of parks and encampments and moving them into more stable housing solutions,” said Supervisor John Peschong. “The State of the County here is better than most in the state and we have reason to feel optimistic and proud.”

The county partnered with REACH as its fiscal agent so that no taxpayer funds were used to present the State of the County event. Watch the recording of the event below:

Share To Social Media