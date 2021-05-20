Regional rideshare invites county residents to ‘Bike There’

–Whether you’re just returning to the office, running errands, or simply looking to enjoy some fresh air with the family, SLO Regional Rideshare invites you to “Bike There,” May 20-23, for the chance to win an electric bike. K-12 students can also enter to win a youth bike. Over 120 destinations countywide will host “Bike There” signs with a QR code to scan to be entered to win. The first 500 participants can also claim an exclusive Bike There Buff-brand neck gaiter, to be mailed or picked up at the Rideshare office.

“Bike There celebrates the benefits of bicycling for everyday activities while supporting local businesses by encouraging residents to visit partnering locations by bike,” said Mallory Jenkins, Rideshare program manager. “Riding a bike is not only fun, it also improves physical and mental health, supports our local economy, preserves our air quality, reduces traffic congestion, and saves money on transportation costs.”

SLO Regional Rideshare, a division of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), organized “Bike There” in conjunction with National Bike Month and support from the SLO County Air Pollution Control District. To find a map of locations and learn more, visit https://rideshare.org/bikethere/.

