Regional transportation plan projects $2.3 billion budget shortfall

San Luis Obispo Council of Governments announces adoption of the 2023 Regional Transportation Plan

– The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) has announced the adoption of the 2023 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The 2023 RTP plans for and accommodates growth within SLO County over the next twenty-three years; in a manner that uses resources more efficiently, protects existing communities, improves safety, conserves farmland and open space, and supports the local economy.

With the adoption of the plan, implementation and action can now be taken by SLOCOG staff to continue improvements on county transportation and infrastructure system needs. “The 2023 Regional Transportation Plan gives a wide-angle view of where our transportation system is headed over the next 20 years,” said James Worthley, SLOCOG Planning Director. “As our region grows, so do the impacts on our system. With a plan in place, we can now find solutions to these issues.”

The comprehensive vision of county-wide goals, policy objectives, action strategies, and investments established by residents, stakeholders, and the steering committee are met with several challenges, according to SLOCOG. Though not unique to SLO County, these challenges include a lack of affordable housing, outdated infrastructure, and shortfalls in transportation funding. The financial element specifically, is a fundamental component for developing and implementing the 2023 RTP.

The plan offers varying financial scenarios and projects with an estimated total budget of $3.1 billion dollars to be available for transportation expenditures through federal, state, and local programs over the next 23 years. However, the estimated budget is short from the projected transportation needs by approximately $2.3 billion. This projected shortfall is due, in part, to losses from the gasoline taxes collected (with higher MPG and electric vehicles), and from inflation (weakening purchasing power). Basic transportation improvements such as fixing potholes, implementation of Safe Routes to School programs, and road and highway updates are all affected by this lack of funding.

Additionally, the limited availability of funds poses a significant hurdle for SLO County when competing for federal and state financial resources against other counties that are able to provide more substantial local match funding. SLOCOG staff and partner agencies will actively seek competitive grants for the most-needed projects from state and federal competitive programs, but with continually limited spending ability. To address these shortfalls, the RTP Steering Committee crafted the 2023 RTP Foreword and recommended: “SLOCOG explore the feasibility and necessary path to secure support from voters for a transportation-specific sales tax for the region.”

The 2023 RTP was a collective effort between county residents, community leaders, and elected officials to develop a vision and devise a plan for the region’s growth. Forecasted out to 2045, the plan takes into account population, housing, employment, and transportation needs. Leading this effort was the 2023 RTP Steering Committee. Composed of county residents from varying backgrounds and geographical areas, the committee played a major role in the development of the plan by providing input and review on goals, policy objectives, action strategies, and investment priorities to enhance and manage the county transportation system.

Public input gathered from surveys, public meetings, and workshops allowed SLOCOG staff and the 2023 Steering Committee to develop the vision and seven main goals for the RTP. In an effort to facilitate public engagement, SLOCOG staff presented the 2023 RTP public review draft to fifty-one SLO County organizations and responded to twenty-seven public comments.

SLOCOG staff thanked the public for their contributions to the plan and stated that it looks forward to the implementation of the approved 2023 RTP. This will include extensive public engagement, as recommended by the steering committee, on supplemental funding opportunities to expedite transportation projects that make communities safer and enhance the high quality of life in San Luis Obispo County.

Links:

Share To Social Media