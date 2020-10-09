Registration open for 12th annual Tour of Paso bike ride

–As the countdown begins for the 12th Annual Tour of Paso Founder’s Team Challenge, sign-ups are still underway. Proceeds from the bike ride, which is now taking place on Saturday, Nov 1, directly benefit the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast, a non-profit organization that offers programs for social and emotional to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge: including support groups, education, and counseling.

“This is one of our major events of the year specifically geared towards raising local dollars to help local cancer patients and their families with the emotional and social side of their cancer care,” said CSC Executive Director Shannon D’Acquisto. “The Tour of Paso helps us continue our programming throughout the year and provide all of our services free of charge.”

“The ride was originally scheduled for March 28, but then came COVID,” mentioned Candice Sanders, CSC’s Development Director. “We are happy to be able to ride this November and extra precautions will be in place. There will be staggered start times, and Niner Wine Estates will be providing a packed gourmet lunch to-go in an attempt to minimize group gatherings and ensure the safety of the riders, volunteers, and staff.”

Riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, have their choice of two routes – 50 and 26 miles – through the scenic Paso Robles wine country region, all starting and ending from the parking lot of the Omkar Building in Templeton.

If you want to get in a little practice before the ride, join others on Sunday, Oct. 11 for a 20-mile training ride. All are welcome to join. Riders will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast (1051 Las Tablas Rd. Templeton). The ride begins at 10 a.m.

Mike Milby of Paso Bike Tours is making it easy for those that may not own a bike to participate in the Tour of Paso by offering free rentals for the first 25 riders requesting a bike. “This is my way of supporting Cancer Support Community and giving everyone a chance to participate,” said Milby. Call him at (805) 440-5085 for more info.

In his sixth year as chairman of the Tour of Paso, as well as CSC board member, Milby said, “We have all been touched by cancer in one way or another, whether that be our own diagnosis or through friends, family, or extended family members. At Cancer Support Community, we provide support and programming free of charge, and all of the funds raised stay in our Central Coast community to benefit local patients and their families.”

Register today at www.tourofpaso.org for $75, plus a fundraising required minimum of $200 (ask 20 friends to donate $10 apiece and that goal has been met.) Raise more and be eligible for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses. For those unable to physically ride, take advantage of the opportunity to participate as a “virtual rider,” raise funds, and receive a Tour of Paso commemorative t-shirt and a to-go lunch.

Individual and business sponsorship opportunities are still available – various levels will receive merchandise such as t-shirts and complimentary rider registration, as well as name recognition, logo placement, and more. Colorful event jerseys, great for riders and non-riders alike, are available on the CSC website.

Several local businesses and sponsors have formed teams for the Founder’s Team Challenge including: Niner Winery, Paso Bike Tours, Il Cortile Ristorante, Peachy Canyon Winery, Thom Schulz, Linn’s of Cambria, and the defending champions, Team SlabTown Rollers out of Cambria. Milby said, “a fun challenge has been issued to all SLO County businesses and cyclists to form teams in a cooperative effort to help raise funds for this great cause.”

Volunteers for the 2020 Tour of Paso are needed; for more information, email events@cscslo.org, call (805) 238-4411. For more information on participating in the 2020 Tour of Paso or to register, visit www.tourofpaso.org.

