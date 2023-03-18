Registration open for home brewing competition

Competition takes place in May

– The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition, an annual event hosted by the California Mid-State Fair, is now open for entries. The competition, which will feature beer, ciders, and perrys made from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, will take place in May.

Entries will be separated into specific categories established by the Beer Judge Certification Program, and an exceptional group of local judges will evaluate each entry according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion. First-year Chief Judge and last year’s Best of Show winner Jason Affourtit will lead the judges.

The registration period, which costs $7 per entry, is now open and will close on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Participants can register at http://cmsfw.fairwire.com/. For more information, please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from July 19 to July 30 with the theme “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” Connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

