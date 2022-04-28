Registration open for home brewing competition

Registration period is open now until Friday, June 3

– The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in June and feature beer, ciders, and perrys made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The entries are separated into specific categories put out by the Beer Judge Certification Program. Chief Judge Ryan Foster will be putting together an extraordinary group of local judges for the annual competition. They will evaluate each entry according to aroma, appearance, and flavor to determine an overall conclusion.

The registration period is now until Friday, June 3, 2022, and is $7 per entry. Register at

http://cmsfw.fairwire.com/

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full

Steam Ahead!”

Advertisement

Related