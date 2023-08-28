Registration open for upcoming Silver Moon Race at Cass Winery

Unique course options include a 10K run, as well as races spanning 6, 12, 24 hours, and a 100-mile race

– Runners are invited to sign up now for the upcoming Silver Moon Race, set to take place this February in Paso Robles at Cass Winery. The event aims to challenge participants’ endurance and push the limits of distance running.

The event is designed for runners looking to progress from half marathons to marathons and ultramarathons. The course options include a 10K run, as well as races spanning 6, 12, 24 hours, and a 100-mile race. Runners have the choice to participate individually or in a 4-person team relay.

One distinct feature of the Silver Moon Race is its alignment with the full moon. The race commences just before sunset and continues through the night, illuminated by the full moon and stars. Participants will conclude their journey as the sun rises the following day.

For further information and registration, interested individuals can visit the official Silver Moon Race website https://silvermoonrace.com/.

Share To Social Media