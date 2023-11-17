Registration open for youth flag football league

– Next Level Flag Football is hosting its 10th season in San Luis Obispo County, and the 3rd season at Paso Robles High School. General registration is now open for children ages kindergarten through 7th grade, as the program gears up under the leadership of Coach Matt Carroll, with additional support from Coach Patrick Johnston of SLO High School.

The season at Paso Robles High School is set to unfold with nine program dates, with most games taking place on Sundays. Click here for practice and game times and more information.

Players and parents seeking more information about the Next Level Flag Football program at Paso Robles High School are encouraged to review the general program operations, information, and philosophies available here.

Heading the program as Site Director is Coach Matt Carroll, who assumed the position in December 2019. Carroll’s leadership has already yielded positive results, guiding the Bearcats to their first winning season in four years during the spring 2021 season, concluding with a 5-2 record. In the fall of 2021, the Bearcats achieved a 7-4 record and secured their first playoff victory since 2014.

A San Luis Obispo county native, Coach Carroll, a former football player at Paso Robles High School, pursued his college football career with the Whittier College Poets. After four years coaching the Poets, he returned to Paso Robles as an assistant coach. Coach Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English, currently serving as an English teacher at Paso Robles High School.

Share To Social Media