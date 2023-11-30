Reindeer Run benefits local elementary school

Event will take place at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles

– Almond Acres Charter Academy is hosting a Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 9. This event is open to the public and will feature a kids’ mile, an open 5k, an open 10k, and a one-mile family run/walk. School teams are invited and encouraged to participate. The first race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Twin River Ranch in Paso Robles.

“We are excited to open up our Reindeer Run to our community,” said event coordinator Ashley Dritsas. “It’s fun to see all ages running together and encouraging each other while staying active and healthy. We hope families will take advantage of our family run and share this experience together. We look forward to this year’s event and hope everyone enjoys the course, music, and vendors!”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletic program at the local charter school.

Event schedule:

6:30 a.m. – Check-in begins. Please arrive at least 30 minutes prior to your race time.

8:00 a.m. – 5k

8:30 a.m. – 10k

10:15 a.m. – Kids’ Mile

10:30 a.m. – Family Run/Walk

Online pre-registration is encouraged. Fees are $15 for the kids’ mile, $30 for the 5k, $40 for the 10k, and $25 for the family run/walk. The cost includes up to four group members. Additional guests are $10 each. School teams are $200 per team.

