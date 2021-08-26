Relay for Life returns on Sept. 11

The fight against cancer goes on

–Relay for Life of North County has returned to Paso Robles after the event was held in Atascadero for a couple of years. This year’s event will be held at LeVigne Winery at 5115 Buena Vista Drive on September 11 from 4-9 p.m. Walter and Sylvia Fillipini from LeVigne will provide free appetizers. During the day, wine and pizza will be available for sale.

The beautiful Luminaria Ceremony – A Night of Hope continues with the track lined with white candle-lit bags decorated with the names, and images of those who are remembered. After dark, the candle’s glow will begin the silent tribute as walkers circle the track. The quiet reflection will have heartfelt meaning with the lingering melodies from Ed Gallagher playing the bagpipes.

From 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, the Luminaria bags will be available at the site for $10 each along with being decorated. A silent auction table will help with the fundraising. Volunteers and silent auction items are needed. Contact Sherry Isted at 805-944-6310 and slonurse@yahoo.com to help.

For more information on registering for a team virtually and donations, visit relayforlife.org/northcountyca. Other Relays for Life in San Luis Obispo County include August 28 at Oak Park Christian Church, 3 –9 pm in Arroyo Grande, relayforlife.org/arroyograndeca, and Oct. 9 in Santa Maria, Stadium 805, 4 to 9 pm, relayforlife.org/santamariaca.

For information on all events contact Heidi.gavlak@cancer.org, visit RelayforLife.org, Call 800-227-2345 or 805-757-6811.

