Released inmate arrested after taking firearm from jail bathroom

Sheriff’s office civilian employee reportedly left loaded firearm in bathroom of jail lobby while taking COVID-19 test

– On Monday at approximately 9:45 a.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee with a concealed weapons permit left his firearm in the bathroom of the jail lobby, according to the sheriff’s office. The employee had just arrived for work and was reportedly in the process of taking a COVID-19 test. A recently released inmate identified as 51-year-old Matthew Goldsmith is believed to have taken the gun from that location.

It’s believed Goldsmith left in a vehicle toward the city of San Luis Obispo. Goldsmith had been arrested the prior day by San Luis Obispo Police on a charge of being drunk in public. Once it was determined the firearm had been taken, an investigation was started immediately. Deputies, CHP, and San Luis Obispo Police began a search for the suspect. Approximately 45 minutes later, Goldsmith was located near Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo, and the firearm was recovered.

Goldsmith was arrested on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal investigation is being conducted as well as an internal investigation into the actions of the civilian employee.

