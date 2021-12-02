Remax Success donates money to North County youth sports

Remax Success gave away $42,000 in checks to 26 youth sports groups in the North County

– In Templeton yesterday, hundreds of kids in soccer, baseball and other sports uniforms lined up to receive donations from Remax Success Real Estate Company. Elissa Williams and Brian Thorndyke of Remax Success coordinated the fundraising event with agents at the company.

Remax Success started a charitable organization called Success Charities, which is dedicated to lifting up and serving the needs of the community. In September, Success Charities hosted its first fundraiser, “Cheers to Charity” at Cal Coast Brewery. Their initial goal was $25,000, but they raised $42,000.

Remax chose youth sports as recipient of their charity work this year. Thorndyke says next year the recipients may be seniors, veterans or some other group.

This week, Remax Success gave away $42,000 in checks to 26 youth sports groups in the North County. That includes baseball, soccer, rodeo and other groups in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, Shandon, San Miguel and other North County communities.

“Our community and agents felt there was a strong need to help our youth, and what better way than through athletics?” said board member Brian Thorndyke, “We’re excited to be able to provide financial assistance to a wide range of youth sports in Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and Shandon!”

Remax Success Realtors make a donation from every sales transaction to Success Charities, which Owner/Broker Williams matches. “This donation/matching program allows the organization to grow a fund that will be used to support community needs year-round,” says Williams, “This is an important part of our mission at Remax Success.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related