Reminder: All fireworks prohibited in City of Paso Robles

Officials to use aerial devices this year to help pinpoint locations where fireworks are being used

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that all fireworks including “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that in 2020 about 15,600 people were treated in emergency departments for firework injuries. Second only to firecrackers, sparklers accounted for 900 injuries, which were mostly burns to the hands, fingers, and face.

Pyrotechnics spark an average of 18,500 fires every year, according to the city. With the hot and especially dry climate this year, fire danger is extreme.

This year the city is increasing enforcement. Paso Robles Police officers and firefighters will be using aerial device technology with GPS and video capabilities to help pinpoint the location where fireworks are being used. Citations of up to $1000 will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks.

The City of Paso Robles in conjunction with Travel Paso and private sponsors is hosting a free 4th of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Related