City: All fireworks prohibited in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:35 am, June 29, 2023 by News Staff

Reminder: All fireworks prohibited in Paso Robles

Authorities this year will be using aerial devices to help pinpoint the location where fireworks are being used

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department is reminding residents that all fireworks including “safe and sane” fireworks are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission finds a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries, according to the city. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries by fireworks climbed 25% in the country. Last year, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.

This year the city is increasing enforcement. Police officers and firefighters will be using aerial device technology with GPS and video capabilities to help pinpoint the location where fireworks are being used. Citations of up to $1000 will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks.

The city in conjunction with Travel Paso and private sponsors is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, go to www.prcity.com/July4.

 

