Reminder: Annual Pioneer Day parade returning to downtown Paso Robles today 

Posted: 6:48 am, October 14, 2023 by News Staff

Downtown area and streets will be closed to traffic

– The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding the community that today the City of Paso Robles will be celebrating its 93rd annual Pioneer Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and should conclude around 1 p.m.

The downtown area and streets will be closed to traffic. Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

 

