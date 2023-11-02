Reminder from fire department: ‘Fall back’ on Nov. 5, check smoke alarms

Time change upcoming on Nov. 5

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department is encouraging citizens to ensure the functionality of their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as the upcoming time change on Nov. 5 approaches.

In line with the traditional practice of linking the end of daylight savings time with alarm checks, it is worth noting that, for those with hard-wired smoke alarms or newer models equipped with a 10-year lithium battery, there may be no necessity to replace batteries. Nevertheless, it is advisable to use this reminder to test each alarm within the home. The testing procedure involves simply pressing the test button on each unit to confirm that the alarm functions correctly.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing alarms every ten years, with the date of manufacture typically indicated on the rear of the alarm unit. Should the time for obtaining new alarms be at hand, this is an ideal moment for replacement. It is also essential to maintain a record of the date on which alarms were changed, aiding in future maintenance.

Data from the NFPA reveals that three out of five home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without smoke alarms (41 percent) or possessing non-operational smoke alarms (16 percent). Homes equipped with functional smoke alarms witness a 50 percent reduction in the risk of fatality during a home fire.

“Smoke alarms serve as critical alerts to fires in homes, providing valuable time necessary for a safe escape,” emphasized Paso Robles Fire Captain/Paramedic John Prickett.

Here are some useful tips and suggestions for using smoke alarms in ways that give the most protection in case of a fire. Following are some of these tips.

Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home, and in the basement.

It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

There are two kinds of alarms. Ionization smoke alarms are quicker to warn about flaming fires. Photoelectric alarms are quicker to warn about smoldering fires. It is best to use both types of alarms in the home.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.

People who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

For more information and additional tips on staying safe, visit www.prcity.com/EmergencyServices.

