Reminisce: A unique shopping experience for the unique shopper

A village of shops under one roof

—A step into Reminisce at the corner of Pine Street and 14th in Paso Robles offers a visual treat to collectors and shoppers looking for unique items. Whimsical overhead street signs point the shopper to “Front Street” and “Main Street” and into the intrigue of treasure hunting in a village of shops. Jeannie Bork, the genius behind the old world feeling of winding alleys and magical shops, has owned the store since April Fools Day, 2006. “We have everything, antiques, vintage, new items and gifts,” said Bork. Reminisce has a loyal following that includes locals and visitors from all over California. “Our customers bring their friends and those friends come back and bring their friends. We are blessed with the best customers who are like family.”

Featuring between 20 and 25 vendors and artisans, Reminisce provides unusually roomy space for each vendor’s shop. Bork said she looks for “the passion in the eyes to decorate and create,” when she selects vendors for her village. Each shop is designed and decorated by the vendor to best showcase that person’s individual passions and show off the merchandise.

Before purchasing Reminisce when the previous owner retired, Bork was a vendor for three years. “Quite a few of the vendors have been here for the same thirteen years I have,” said Bork. “There are several more who have been here for at least ten years.” Since taking over the business, Bork has transformed Reminisce from a traditional antique mall with around 40 vendors into a special village of shops offering a wide range of merchandise. “We like to think of ourselves as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for our customers,” said Bork. Customers can browse the 20 plus shops and find a variety of antique and vintage items, new gifts, candles, apparel, jewelry and accessories, antiques and collectibles from many eras, hand refurbished furnishings, inspirational books, pet memorabilia and a specialty shop for toddlers offering stuffed toys, clothing made from sustainable bamboo fabric and cuddly blankets.

The vendors share Bork’s passion about people and family. Any day’s visit might treat the shopper to an experience of a family team working together to rearrange or repaint a shop, yet still taking the time to chat and help find the perfect item. When vendors are not working inside their own shops, they are helping out at the store’s sales counter. “Our vendors know each others merchandise and styles and are able to help our customers find exactly what they are looking for,” said Bork. “I am so blessed to have the opportunity to do what I love.”

Reminisce is located at 1344 Pine Street, Paso Robles. The hours are Monday-Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-6, Sunday 10-4 and closed on major holidays. Phone: 805-239-1001. For more information visit Reminisce Antiques on Facebook.

Share this post!

email

Related