Repairs begin on 17th Street in Paso Robles

Sewer, water upgrades are the first step in repaving stretch of road

– Repairs have begun on 17th Street in Paso Robles, according to a recent Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles.

At the end of July, the contractor mobilized for water and sewer upgrades on 17th Street from Chestnut to Spring. This is the first step in ultimately repaving that stretch of 17th Street, according to the city.

