Report: 10-year-old baseball player from Paso Robles competing nationally

Landon qualified for the team in the Junior All-American games in Arizona

– Landon Berry is a 10-year-old Paso Robles resident that is playing for the United States Junior All-American team on the baseball diamond, according to a recent report by KSBY News.

Berry is competing as a pitcher and shortstop on a national stage in Panama City Beach this week. He qualified for the team in the Junior All-American games in Arizona, receiving a golden ticket to join the team.

Landon begins competition today and will continue to play on the diamond through Jan. 2.

Read the full report on KSBY here.

