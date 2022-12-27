Report: 10-year-old baseball player from Paso Robles competing nationally
Landon qualified for the team in the Junior All-American games in Arizona
– Landon Berry is a 10-year-old Paso Robles resident that is playing for the United States Junior All-American team on the baseball diamond, according to a recent report by KSBY News.
Berry is competing as a pitcher and shortstop on a national stage in Panama City Beach this week. He qualified for the team in the Junior All-American games in Arizona, receiving a golden ticket to join the team.
Landon begins competition today and will continue to play on the diamond through Jan. 2.
Read the full report on KSBY here.