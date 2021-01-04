Report: 7 children, 2 adults die in accident near Avenal

–Fresno Bee reports–

California Highway Patrol investigators Saturday asked for the public’s help to determine more about what led up to collision, as seven children were among nine people killed when an SUV and truck crashed head-on and the truck caught fire on Highway 33 between Avenal and Coalinga.

The children, all riding Friday night with one adult along the rural highway in a Ford F-150 truck that the CHP said had enough seat belts for six people, are believed to range in age from 6 to 15.

Those who reported the crash came on the scene after the collision, prompting the Highway Patrol to solicit calls from anyone who might have seen what happened.

