Report: ‘American Idol’ producers selling Paso Robles winery for $22 million

– From The Hollywood Reporter –

– From reality TV to winemaking, American Idol creators Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are ready to move on to their next venture.

After purchasing a 164-acre Paso Robles farm house in 2005, the producing duo tore down the old structure, thus creating what now stands as Villa San-Juliette. Reminiscent of Italian wine country, VSJ is tucked away into the renowned Paso Robles region in Central California — a three-hour drive from San Francisco or Los Angeles, respectively.

With five-star lodging accommodations, private pool access, wine tasting room and panoramic views of the surrounding vineyard, Villa San-Juliette has become a premier wedding and events destination in the region.

Read the full story at The Hollywood Reporter

