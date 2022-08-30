Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Report: Brutal heat wave could be hottest and longest this year 

Posted: 7:00 am, August 30, 2022 by News Staff

heatwave

– USA Today reports –

– An excessive, prolonged heat wave will further parch large swaths of California in the longest and hottest heat wave of the year, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.

Beginning Wednesday, the weather service predicts triple-digit temperatures will create hot, dry conditions in Southern California that will spread north later in the week. Excessive heat will dominate the forecast through at least Sunday.

The heat may be record-breaking and will likely produce a very high heat-illness risk, said David Sweet, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“A large dome of hot air will be sitting over Southern and Central California,” Sweet said. “The immediate coast will be the coolest with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. There will be an elevated fire danger, but no winds.”

Read the full story at USA Today

Check out the forecast for Paso Robles

