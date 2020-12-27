Report: California now has the worst COVID-19 spread in US

–California is now reporting the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita in the country.

Last week, the state reported the nation’s fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven day period, but California jumped to first place when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its case per capita tracker Saturday.

According to the CDC update from Saturday, California has reported an average of 100.5 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which places it ahead of second-place Tennessee, which saw an average of 89.6 daily cases per 100,000 residents over the same time period.

On Dec. 24, San Luis Obispo County reported an additional local death due to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in the community to 67. The individual was in their 60s, the county reports. The same day, the county reported a record number of active cases, 2,324, and total cases of 9,471.

There were 47 local COVID-19 patients in the hospital, eight in ICU beds. The county has 27 ICU beds available, according to a state tracker. New county statistics are expected to be released on Monday afternoon.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in our community to 67. They were in their 60s. We must each do our part to slow the spread and protect each other: https://t.co/zPyFQFVPLv — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 24, 2020

